Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.92. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.