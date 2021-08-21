Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.92. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comcast Business#Cmcsa#Earnings Per Share#Comcast Co#Zacks Investment Research#Eps#Cmcsa#Wells Fargo Company#Pivotal Research#Credit Suisse Group#Peg#Baron Financial Group Llc#Retirement Group Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy