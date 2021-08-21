Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.47.www.modernreaders.com
