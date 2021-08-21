Tokocrypto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion (TKO)

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.