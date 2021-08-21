Cancel
Dero (DERO) Price Up 14.1% This Week

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.58 or 0.00031547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $167.66 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

