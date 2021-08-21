Dero (DERO) Price Up 14.1% This Week

The Litecoin price prediction faces a sharp price decline of around 5.62% at the time that the market opens and it currently trades at $168.06. LTC/USD is trading in the negative as the coin falls below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. After touching the daily high of $180.36, the Litecoin price failed to break this level before it’s been rejected. However, for the Litecoin price to continue the upward movement; it may need to climb above the upper boundary of the channel convincingly and a clear break about this barrier could take the coin up to the $200 level.