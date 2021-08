TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend, before big changes head our way by next week. An increase in storm activity is expected as tropical moisture from Nora surges through the Gulf of California. As a result, daytime highs will also fall into the 80s and 90s for much of next week. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be of concern. Stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer.