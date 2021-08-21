Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Parachute (PAR) Price Down 13% This Week

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $199,668.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parachute#Us Dollars#Par#Uni#Coin#Drs#Public Mint Lrb Mint#Mint Club#Btc#Ac#Hwc#Pos#Cryptocompare#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy