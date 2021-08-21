Parachute (PAR) Price Down 13% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $199,668.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.