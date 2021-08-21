Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bismuth Price Up 688.7% Over Last Week (BIS)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 704% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $16.38 million and $43.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 688.7% higher against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Derivatives#Btc#Aryacoin#Aya#Pgn#Kwik#Pyrk#Vlt#Coin Profile Bis#Cryptobismuth#Cryptocompare#Sha224#Dapps#Nxt#Eth#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Currenciesworldfinancialreview.com

What Will Bitcoin be Worth in 2025?

Bitcoin sparked the birth of the cryptocurrency industry and was designed to replace paper-based currencies and gain worldwide recognition. Over the past few months, the price of Bitcoin has fallen greatly after reaching a value of $65,000 in April 2021. Cryptocurrency experts predict that Bitcoin will be a more powerful...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Glauber Contessoto, also known as SlumDOGE Millionaire on Twitter, said his next bet is going "all in" on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) after reaping a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fortune in his 30s. What Happened: ADA, a cryptocurrency created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson, is already the third-largest cryptocurrency in terms of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba & Bitcoin – American Wrap 26 August

Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned. More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating. These factors are considered bullish indicators for the altcoin's price.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rush to book profits before catastrophic price crash

$1.68 million worth of Bitcoin flows into exchanges, the most significant inflow since June 2019. Analysts admit to taking profits in Bitcoin and Ethereum on crypto Twitter; traders have a cautious outlook on the assets. Bitcoin experiences pullback ahead of $1.8 billion BTC options expiry. Overall exchange activity of Bitcoin...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

BTG Price at $71.37 after 12.2% Gains – How to Buy Bitcoin Gold

The crypto market has entered the weekend with a slight pullback. However, price action shows consolidation, and steep dips or gains are yet to be recorded. Nevertheless, some altcoins have made double-digit gains in the past 24 hours and stand out in the crypto charts. Bitcoin Gold is trading at $71.37at the time of writing after a 12.2% gain in 24 hours.
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin, Cardano and XRP increases

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 2,180 billion. The top dog Bitcoin accounts for 42 percent of this. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 124 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent. This is how the rates of...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
Posted by
Tech World

Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrency? Get Started With Small Amount

Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrency? Get Started With Small AmountPexels. After the crypto crash, all currencies are getting back to their original prices but some investors wish to invest in more stable cryptocurrencies. The solution of more secure and stable cryptocurrencies is 'stablecoins'. It's an alternative for normal cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, these are tokens that are backed by real-world assets. Stablecoins are more important in the crypto ecosystem and these are the top safest stablecoins you can invest in 2021.
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Ethereum’s Blockchain Just Split in Two

Ethereum's blockchain has split in two from a bug in a previous version of the chain's main node software. The software, known as Geth, makes up roughly 75% of Ethereum nodes and as much as 73% of Geth nodes have yet to update to the new version to fix the bug.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

How A $1 Million Bitcoin Price Will Drive The Billionaire Flippening

When technological change happens in society, it happens quickly and in a pronounced manner. Precisely one decade ago, Apple’s market cap had just matched Exxon Mobile’s market cap of $310 billion. In the decade since, Apple’s market cap has gone up to over $2.4 trillion, and Exxon’s has gone down by 100 billion dollars to $216 billion. This gap is likely to only increase as time goes on.
Commodities & Futurecodelist.biz

Crypto Trading: Can Cardano Beat Ethereum?

After the Bitcoin was able to achieve significant price increases again in the past few weeks, there were also larger profits again for Altcoins. One of the beneficiaries: the cryptocurrency ADA, which is part of the Cardano blockchain. Some experts are now speaking of an “altcoin season”, which Cardano in particular dominates. After crossing the $ 2 mark, the price hit new all-time highs several times. The current all-time high is now just under three dollars. According to Coinmarketcap, this price rally has promoted Cardano to third place in the ranking of crypto currencies, past Binance Coin “BNB”.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Think You're Late To Bitcoin? Think Again

​Upon one's first encounter with Bitcoin, a mixture of feelings, actions, and thoughts usually take place. They might feel empowered to have money they can fully control or satisfied for having secured a piece of the limited amount of bitcoin that will ever exist. But they can also feel both, and often a wide variety of other feelings find a new home in the now-Bitcoiner. However, every person who buys bitcoin feels like they are late — that one bitcoin is now too expensive and number go up (NgU) will not work in the future.
Public SafetyBenzinga

How to Spot a Crypto Scam

Some of the most promising technological, economical and political advancements are currently being developed by the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, yet the technology is still not well understood by regulators and the general public. As a result, scammers across the world are taking advantage of the novel technology to prey on uneducated consumers.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to get Free Bitcoin with StormGain Cloud Mining

StormGain has a free Bitcoin Faucet that allows you to collect cryptocurrency without having to invest any of your own money. Get Bitcoin for free right now – StormGain’s free Bitcoin cloud mining is designed specifically for those who are just getting started in the world of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin faucets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy