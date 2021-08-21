Cancel
Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,007.98

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $335,007.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

