Glenwood Springs, CO

Ground Breaks For New 'Defiance' Rollercoaster That Will Take You 7,132 Feet Above Sea Level

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado will be home to a new, record-breaking rollercoaster. Earlier this week, ground was broken for "Defiance" at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs.

denver.cbslocal.com

