Ground Breaks For New 'Defiance' Rollercoaster That Will Take You 7,132 Feet Above Sea Level

A farmer in Minnesota was left scratching his head when a quarter-mile-long swath of his bean field mysteriously collapsed a staggering 25 feet and created an enormous ravine in the process. According to a local media report, the jaw-dropping development occurred on Wayne Erickson's farm near the community of Climax. "When I drove out here, it looked like the Grand Canyon," he marveled, noting that he and his wife had never seen anything quite like it in all their years working the land. Reflecting on the "kind of scary" and "sad" collapse of the field, Erllene Erickson thoughtfully mused that "Mother Nature does what she wants."
Comments / 0