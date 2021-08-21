Hundreds of motorcyclists turn out for 4th annual Officer Brian Shaw benefit ride

NEW KINSINGTON — When the driver of the lead car for the Officer Brian Shaw motorcycle run Saturday climbed the Route 28 hill near the Tarentum exit, he turned and saw nothing but cycles stretching for more than two miles.

The run was a spectacle with close to 700 motorcycles traveling through more than 20 Alle-Kiski Valley communities on a near-perfect sunny day, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

An estimated 2,000 people — the most ever — showed up at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar for the after-ride luncheon, live music, and 100 gift baskets up for raffle, said Eric Felack, event spokesman.

Proceeds from ShawRide IV will benefit the nonprofit Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. A New Kensington police officer, Shaw was shot and killed after a 2017 traffic stop.

