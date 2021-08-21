Letter: Hold visitors accountable for slowing the spread

There are 14 COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado schools confirmed over the past week, the first such clusters identified this academic year. One hundred and fourteen students have been infected in the new outbreaks, along with 17 staff members, according to data published every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Of the 14 outbreaks, nearly all had no mask mandate at the time their outbreaks were identified. Only Jefferson County Public Schools, which instituted its mask order last week, is a district with an outbreak and such a requirement. Two others — Douglas County Public Schools and Adams County's District 27J — reported the outbreaks the day after their county health department implemented the requirement.