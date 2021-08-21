Cancel
Cherokee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Spartanburg, southern Cherokee and northern Union Counties through 815 PM EDT At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Spartanburg, or near Pacolet Mills, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and up to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Pacolet, Cowpens, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Thicketty, Saratt and Adamsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

