Dickson County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Northern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Houston County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Humphreys County in middle Tennessee * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving back across the warned area. Between 9 and 14 inches of rain have fallen so far today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Waverly, Centerville, Erin, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Pinewood, Bucksnort, Nunnelly, Lyles, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs and Houston County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

