Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Tooele and Rush Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weber south central Box Elder...northwestern Davis and northeastern Tooele Counties through 545 PM MDT At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North to 7 miles southwest of Clive. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Clive, Skull Valley, Tooele Army Depot, Utah Test and Training Range North and Hat Island. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 45 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Box Elder County, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
County
Davis County, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
County
Weber County, UT
State
Utah State
City
Skull Valley, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake Desert#Special Weather Statement#Salt#Doppler#Tooele Army Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy