Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Tooele and Rush Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weber south central Box Elder...northwestern Davis and northeastern Tooele Counties through 545 PM MDT At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North to 7 miles southwest of Clive. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Clive, Skull Valley, Tooele Army Depot, Utah Test and Training Range North and Hat Island. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 45 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH