Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Weber...southeastern Box Elder...northwestern Davis and north central Tooele Counties through 530 PM MDT At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 29 miles west of Ogden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brigham City, Roy, Syracuse, Clinton, Hooper, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, South Willard, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, West Haven, West Point, Farr West, Plain City, Hat Island, West Warren, Warren, West Weber and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 356 and 364. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

