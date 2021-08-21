Cancel
Group hosts fundraiser to attend national drill competition

KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
The Flour Bluff Naval Junior Recruit Training Corps is hoping to earn enough money to make the trip to their national drill competition this year.

The kids have made it to the finals for the last two years, but due to COVID-19 they were unable to attend.
On Saturday they held a car-wash and bake sale to raise money to help fund their various events for the year, including a trip to the nationals.

"The instructors always tell us, it's never about the money for us, it's about being able to get out there and go do stuff, like going out to the Coast Guard cutters and going around and being on the boats and driving around there and being able to go out and go to drill meets," said Battalion Commander Kamryn Bowman.

More than 50 cars showed up on Saturday for the car wash. Students didn't have set prices, so it was all based on what you could donate to the group.

