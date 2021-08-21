Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robstown, TX

The Peddler Show at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds hosted this weekend

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxF92_0bZ50ur400

Looking for unique merchandise for your home? The Peddler Show at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown is a stop you're not going to want to miss.

The vendors at The Peddler Show have come from all over the country to bring their products to the people of the Coastal Bend. Their items include home decor, food, candles, and more.

Between three to five thousand people are anticipated to visit the show this weekend.

"I'm so happy to be out here interacting with my vendors and customers, they're always a great time to be around. It's always nice to see people happy," said Ashlee Gonzales, peddler show event manager.

The final day for The Peddler Show is Sunday. There is free admission for teachers, military, and medical personnel with a valid ID.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peddler#The Coastal Bend
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Robstown, TX
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy