LOCAL ROUNDUP: RJR tops Central in football opener

WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 26-2 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference football Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

DJ Chatman carried 22 times for 92 yards to lead the Bison, who trailed 2-0 after one quarter and 11-2 at halftime.

Aaron Wall added 42 yards on two carries, and Zion McKoy with 27 yards on seven carries. Michael Smith had 11 tackles on defense.

Central faces archrival TW Andrews on Friday. The Bison will be the visitors at AJ Simeon Stadium.

EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson lost 42-0 against Providence Grove in nonconference football Friday at East.

The Golden Eagles visit Wheatmore on Thursday.

LEDFORD, NORTH STANLY

WALLBURG – Ledford edged North Stanly 20-14 in nonconference football Friday at Ledford.

It was the first win under coach Chris Doby for the Panthers, who trailed 14-6 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third quarter.

Ledford plays Friday at home against West Davidson.

RAGSDALE, NE GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Northeast Guilford 32-18 in nonconference football Friday at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

The Tigers, who were tied 12-12 at halftime, will play Friday at Glenn.

THOMASVILLE, ALBEMARLE

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville rolled past Albemarle 50-0 in nonconference football Friday at Cushwa Stadium.

The Bulldogs will visit Montgomery Central on Friday.

TRINITY, CHATHAM CENTRAL

TRINITY – Trinity defeated Chatham Central 22-12 in nonconference football Friday at Trinity.

The Bulldogs will travel to Forbush on Friday.

WHEATMORE, WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO – Wheatmore downed West Davidson 34-13 in nonconference football Friday at West Davidson.

Ben Walker completed 18 of 29 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns with one interception to lead the Warriors, who led 14-6 at halftime.

Dylan Weil made four catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns, while Perry Welch ran 14 times for 104 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Reece Linton made an interception and blocked a kick, while Porter Grimes had four tackles and two sacks.

Wheatmore will host East Davidson on Thursday.

SOCCER

WESTCHESTER, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day opened its season with an 8-0 win against The Burlington School in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Kennedy Field.

Jonah Keshguerian scored two goals while Bo Brigman had one goal and two assists to lead the Wildcats, the reigning NCISAA 2A state champions.

Harriss Covington, Ben Van Dessel, Adam Elsayed, Max Verellen and Cleveland Armentrout each scored one goal. Van Dessel, Verellen, Nolan Patterson and Thomas Brinson each had an assist.

George Marsh and Grey Lunnen combined for the win in goal.

HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped Hickory Grove 6-0 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Correll-Morris Field.

Franklin Cox had two goals and one assist while Jace Harris had one goal and two assists to lead the Cougars (3-1), who outshot Hickory Grove 18-2 for the match.

Jackson Davis added a goal and an assist, and Seth Foster and Cameron Crumpler each had a goal. Drew Kooistra made two saves in goal.

NCLA, VANDALIA

KERNERSVILLE – NC Leadership Academy defeated Vandalia 3-0 in boys soccer Friday.

Karston Keomayathong, Brandon Mendoza and Troy Shoemaker each scored a goal for NCLA, which led 3-0 at halftime. David Truhe had two assists.

VOLLEYBALL

HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated Hickory Grove 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 in nonconference volleyball Friday at HPCA.

Emeline Martin, Kennedy Powell and Zoie Hembree each had eight kills to lead the Cougars (5-3). Carly Jarrell added 18 assists and four aces, while Jordan Karpovich had eight digs.

WESTCHESTER, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 against The Burlington School in nonconference volleyball Friday at Westchester.

It was the first match of the season for the Wildcats.