2021-22 NBA schedule: NBA highlights Classic Matchups to commemorate 75th anniversary season

In the modern-day NBA, loyalty is something that is seen as rare. Over the last two decades, only a handful of stars played with one team for their entire career. The late Kobe Bryant played his entire career for the Los Angeles Lakers while Dirk Nowitzki played his with the Dallas Mavericks and Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs. As of right now, Udonis Haslem is the longest-tenured NBA player with one franchise, playing his 19th season with the Miami Heat when the 2021-22 season starts. The only other active player with more than 10 seasons with the franchise that drafted him is Steph Curry, who will be heading into his 13th season with the Golden State Warriors. While loyalty still has some value in the league, it can be damaging for some players. Players are loyal to teams that cannot compete or have owners that don’t want to spend money, leaving “what if” scenarios for the star players. While players like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Ben Simmons are three obvious names that need new homes, they will not be a part of the following group.