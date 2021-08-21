The Peddler Show at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds hosted this weekend

Looking for unique merchandise for your home? The Peddler Show at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown is a stop you're not going to want to miss.

The vendors at The Peddler Show have come from all over the country to bring their products to the people of the Coastal Bend. Their items include home decor, food, candles, and more.

Between three to five thousand people are anticipated to visit the show this weekend.

"I'm so happy to be out here interacting with my vendors and customers, they're always a great time to be around. It's always nice to see people happy," said Ashlee Gonzales, peddler show event manager.

The final day for The Peddler Show is Sunday. There is free admission for teachers, military, and medical personnel with a valid ID.