Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Group hosts fundraiser to attend national drill competition

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbG7N_0bZ4yutW00

The Flour Bluff Naval Junior Recruit Training Corps is hoping to earn enough money to make the trip to their national drill competition this year.

The kids have made it to the finals for the last two years, but due to COVID-19 they were unable to attend.
On Saturday they held a car-wash and bake sale to raise money to help fund their various events for the year, including a trip to the nationals.

"The instructors always tell us, it's never about the money for us, it's about being able to get out there and go do stuff, like going out to the Coast Guard cutters and going around and being on the boats and driving around there and being able to go out and go to drill meets," said Battalion Commander Kamryn Bowman.

More than 50 cars showed up on Saturday for the car wash. Students didn't have set prices, so it was all based on what you could donate to the group.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Charity#Coast Guard#Battalion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Charleston, WVWOWK

Organization hosting fundraiser to help dental health group

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Dental health is important not just for an individual’s teeth but also for their overall wellbeing. That is why a club in the Kanawha Valley is lending a helping hand to a local organization that provides dental services to kids. The Kanawha County Dental Health Council...
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

VFW hosts fundraiser for local organizations

FARRELL — A financial donation will support a few of Mercer County’s local organizations, thanks to a fundraiser organized by veterans, for veterans. The event, Vets for Vets, was held June 19 at the Farrell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5286. Mike Missik, bar manager and the event coordinator at the post, said the event raised $8,000 and drew more than 200 people.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

LARJP to host community fundraiser

The first ever Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Community Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Heritage Church in Baxter. Activities include a 10-mile bike ride, 3-mile run and 1-mile walk in the Paul Bunyan State Trail; a dunk tank with local community members, a bounce house for kids, cornhole, bingo, a duck pond, food, community vendors and a raffle.
Shoemakersville, PAbctv.org

Keystone Military Families to host Shindig Fundraiser Event

Keystone Military Families runs a community pantry so that those who are deployed do not have to worry if their kids have enough breakfast before school or if the baby will have diapers and food. Many spouses lose jobs when they transfer to a new area with their military member. There are several hundred thousand combat injured vets who are waiting for a medical determination and have no income during the up-to 18 months that determination can take. There are a host of other reasons they end up in a tight money squeeze and the bottom line is they just need some help to get through this crisis and back on their feet.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Westgate Lanes to host bowling fundraiser event

A local organization is taking over Westgate next month for one of their biggest fundraisers. Allen County’s Bowl For Kids' Sake event is a great way for the community to spend a night out at the bowling alley and help out Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio. The...
Charitiesaudacy.com

Primate Aflame Charities hosts a fundraiser party in Redlands

Primate Aflame Charities was established in honor of Chris Long, who passed away in 2008 at the age of 22. His parents keep his memory alive by providing scholarships to local students and donating the proceeds from their fundraisers to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The annual Primate Aflame Party...
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

VCAM to host annual fundraiser, open house

Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), 108 N. Liberty St., will host its annual raffle fundraiser and open house 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. The nonprofit has served those less fortunate in Victoria County for 35 years. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25, and they can be...
CharitiesTravelPulse

MAST JV Hosts Fundraiser To Support ASTAPAC

WHY IT RATES: MAST JV is doing its part to create networking opportunities for the travel advisor community. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. MAST JV, MAST’s Young Professionals Network, hosted a month-long fundraiser, between July 13 and August 15, 2021, to support ASTAPAC, the American Society of Travel Advisors’ Political Action Committee.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Group gearing up for fundraiser in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – We’re paying a visit to the ROCC at 14th and Main in Joplin. R.O.C.C. stands for “Recovery Outreach Community Center” which made it a perfect connection with “The Non-Permitted Project”. Here’s Non-Permitted’s President, Kyle Tracy. “My mission is to reach the community where they’re at, to bring that spark of hope back into the community and we’re talking about mental illness and different things and part of that is going through recovery, when you go through recovery you get a better understanding of who you are as an individual and this is a perfect, amazing base for it.”
Chicopee, MAspectrumnews1.com

For the Love of Good Foundation to host first fundraiser since February 2020

CHICOPEE, Mass. - For the Love of Good Foundation a local non profit, is planning to host their first fundraiser since February 2020. The organizers of the event, Kevin Joslyn and Deb Maisonave, are both retired law enforcement officers who are passionate for helping others. For the Love of Good Foundation not only does homeless outreach in the community, but also helps feed people in Haiti.
Lima, OHLima News

Guiding Light Ministries to host fundraiser

LIMA — Guiding Light Ministries is hosting its seventh annual Evening of Inspiration fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Civic Center, City Club, 7 Town Square, Lima. $50 per seat or $350 for a table of eight. For more information, contact Jessica Parker at 419-204-0242...
Ford City, PAleadertimes.com

‘Thank You Steve Heffner’ spaghetti dinner fundraiser is attended by many

Family and friends show their support Saturday at a spaghetti dinner benefit in honor of the late Steve Heffner (INSET), who passed away on Aug. 9. Family and friends joined in remembering the man at the 10th Street Station in Ford City. “Steve was well known in the community, he was a teacher, a singer, a DJ and volunteered in […]
Clarksville, VAthenewsprogress.com

How Does a Local Fundraiser Become a National Phenomenon?

Based on a true story and the movie of the same name, Tim Firth’s award winning comedy Calendar Girls will grace the Clarksville Fine Arts Center stage from September 9-12, 2021, under the direction of Lyn Kessie. This poignant story of a creative effort to quickly raise money for a local charity will touch your heart and your funny bone. Come see how the local women’s organization’s plan to create a calendar featuring suggestive photos of members reminiscent of 1940s “pin-up girls” reveals not only the personality of each woman but also draws much more attention to their small town and the “Calendar Girls” than anyone could have imagined.
Animalsbransontrilakesnews.com

Humane Society hosting lock-in fundraiser

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society is hosting a Lock-In fundraiser to raise money for new kennels. SOHHS is planning a long-overdue remodeling project in 2022 and is hosting a fundraiser to get a part of the remodel done, according to the SOHHS website. The humane society is in need...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Meals on Wheels to host fundraising Bingo event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meals on Wheels has seen an increase in veterans who have been in need of their services over the last year. They told us they are looking to move into a new building, but they desperately need funds. They are hosting a Vera Bradley Bingo...
Knottsville, KYowensbororadio.com

Make Plans to Attend a Fundraiser for Warren and Elaine Lanham

The Knottsville community is coming together for one of their own. Warren Lanham has been in the hospital since March 15th since undergoing a lung transplant. His wife, Elaine, has been by his side while he recovers in Louisville. A “Parking Lot Party” Fundraiser is set for Saturday, August 28th...

Comments / 0

Community Policy