Who is Kurt Benkert? The new third string quarterback for the Packers leaves an impression

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
Who is Kurt Benkert?

Kurt Benkert is the third string quarterback for the Packers.

Benkert played the second half last week completing eight out of 12 passes, but he did turn the ball over twice. During this weekend’s pre-season game, he was also seen playing very competitively.

But if you don’t know who Benkert is, you’re not alone. NBC 26 asked fans tailgating before Saturday’s game to see what they’ve thought about Benkert.

“I don't know who he is,” said one fan.

“Who? Haha. Quarterback right, he’s getting his try today so we’ll just see how he does compared to Jordan,” said Dave Verbael, Neenah.

Benkert may not be a household name just yet, but those on social media may be familiar with him already.

He’s active on platforms such as Tik Tok , Instagram , and Twitter . He has thousands of followers on each of those sites.

Oftentimes Benkert uploads posts with his wife and infant daughter, along with their adventures in Green Bay.

“I didn’t know he did Tik Tok though that’s interesting so I guess I’ll look him up. But that’s cool that’s he being in touch with all the modern side,” said Mason Sett, Franklin.

“I don’t know who he is. Now I’m old school so I’m not Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, I’m not even into phone books haha,” said Michael McKenzie.

But for those who have been following the Packers religiously, some were familiar with the newcomer.

“I mean I was watching him in the one pre-season game that we’ve had so far, he can really throw the ball he’s pretty good at it,” Sett said.

“He is our third-stringer behind Aaron and Jordan love. Obviously, Aaron isn’t playing today, Jordan Love isn’t playing, so it’s time for him to step up, time to find our third MVP for the Packers here, third Hall of Famer,” said one fan.

And though there were Packers fans who didn’t know who he was, they all wished him the very best.

“You know what? God bless him and good luck to him,” said another fan.

“Show how bad you want the job,” said McKenzie.

During a recent press conference, Benkert shared his appreciation to the Green Bay fans.

“I think it’s a testament to what Green Bay is all about and what Packers fans are all about, like it doesn't matter who you are if you’re the most important player or the guy who is on bottom of the barrel just trying to make it, they’re like open arms to you,” Benkert said. “I just think it’s cool to just kind of show people what I can do, not just throwing into a net or whatever just hanging out on social media and stuff but to show hey I’m a NFL quarterback too, not just a guy on social media who has fun…but that I take my job seriously and that I’m prepared.”

Benkert has also shared about how he attended a fan’s 4th of July cookout.

The fan who hosted the get together tweeted the following:

Benkert was cut by the Atlanta Falcons in February after being their third-string quarterback for the last three seasons.

