University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Harvard-Westlake School will require all students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to campus. According to school officials, as of August 13 students and staff will be required to be vaccinated in order to come to campus. “Harvard-Westlake has committed to doing everything we can to keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19, and vaccines work to prevent spread,” school officials said in an announcement. “Harvard-Westlake has committed to doing everything we can to keep our campuses fully open and operating for the entire 2021-2022 school year and a vaccine requirement will do that.” Harvard-Westlake is an independent, co-educational college preparatory day school for grades 7-12 with approximately 1,620 students.