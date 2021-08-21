Cancel
University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

