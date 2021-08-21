Cancel
MLB

Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees series finale postponed

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dutzb_0bZ4ym4w00

Sunday’s game between the host New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins has been postponed with respect to the projected path of Hurricane Henri.

The system was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of Saturday morning.

The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 13 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games by capturing the first three contests of this four-game series. They posted a 7-1 victory over the Twins on Saturday afternoon.

–Field Level Media

