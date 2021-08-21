IDF Names 21-Year-Old Border Guard Sergeant Shot by Gazan at Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained a 28-year-old Mexican citizen wanted for rape out of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Agents apprehended Jose Jorge Romanis Beltran on August 16 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.
“Sexual violence can have serious psychological, emotional and physical effects on a survivor. CBP collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to bring those allegedly committing these offenses to justice,” said Acting Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
A CBP officer processing traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Beltran for a secondary inspection. Subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that Beltran had an outstanding felony warrant for rape strong-arm. A rape is considered “strong-arm” if the offender uses force without a weapon. The warrant was confirmed to be active. Beltran was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.
