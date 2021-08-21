Cancel
Public Safety

IDF Names 21-Year-Old Border Guard Sergeant Shot by Gazan at Border

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name of the Border Guard officer shot at point-blank range on Saturday by a “rioting” Gazan was released at around 1 am Sunday (Aug 22). Sgt. Bar-El Hadaria Shmueli, 21, a resident of Be’er Yaakov, is now listed in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva following emergency surgery.

MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Israeli Border Guard Fighter Seriously Wounded in Hamas Border Violence

Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists led hundreds of Gazans on Saturday afternoon and evening in new violence at the border with Israel. The mob approached the fence as one on the border with northern Gaza, hurling explosives at IDF forces and trying to climb the fence. One Israeli Border Guard officer was...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

After Shooting of Border Police Officer, IDF Shifts Deployment Along Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces instituted certain changes in its deployment along the border with the Gaza Strip after a gun attack critically injured a Border Police officer on Saturday, Walla reported on Monday. The changes include an expansion of a buffer zone between Gazan rioters and soldiers during future incidents....
