Texas Rangers sign Buck Farmer to minor-league deal

The Texas Rangers signed pitcher Buck Farmer to a minor-league contract Saturday and assigned the right-hander to Triple-A Round Rock.

Farmer, 30, had a 6.37 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 36 relief appearances with the Detroit Tigers this season.

The Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 15 and outright released him two days later.

In eight seasons with Detroit, Farmer is 15-21 in 241 games (21 starts) with a 5.33 ERA and 292 strikeouts.

–Field Level Media

