“But I say life goes on end of tunnel, T.V. set spot in the middle static fade, statistical bit. Soon, I’ll fade away, I’ll fade away.” – Dave Matthews, Warehouse. The Cubs were off yesterday, but days off don’t have that anticipatory desire for the next game that they used to. In fact, the Royals arrive at Wrigley Field this afternoon as one of the few teams that have a worse record than our boys in blue. I actually expect the Cubs to sweep, which would give them a five-game winning streak heading into Monday’s tilt with the Rockies.