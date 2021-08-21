Cancel
WATCH: Randal Grichuk, Hyun Jin Ryu fuel Toronto Blue Jays past Detroit Tigers

Randal Grichuk belted a two-run homer and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Semien added his 30th home run of the season as the Blue Jays ended a three-game losing streak. The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.

Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth by striking out three batters to secure his 11th save of the season.

Detroit right-hander Wily Peralta (3-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

Victor Reyes and Derek Hill each had two singles for the Tigers, who have lost five of their past six games.

The Blue Jays, who grounded into four double plays on Friday, had two hits with one out in the first inning before Teoscar Hernandez grounded into a double play.

Santiago Espinal singled with two outs in the second inning and Grichuk followed with a drive to left-center field for his 21st homer of the season.

The Blue Jays had a one-out single in the third inning, but this time Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded into a double play.

The Tigers, who grounded into two double plays in the first four innings, could not take advantage of Harold Castro’s one-out double in the fifth. Ryu worked around a leadoff single in the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera, still seeking his 500th career homer, walked to lead off the seventh. Ryu worked around that and ended the inning by inducing the third double-play grounder of the game from the Tigers.

Erasmo Ramirez replaced Peralta and pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh. He allowed Semien’s solo home run with two out in the eighth.

Tim Mayza took over from Ryu and retired the side in order in the eighth inning.

–Field Level Media

