RECAP: Mitchell Trubisky excels vs. former team, lifts Buffalo Bills past Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky torched his former team by throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday in a preseason game.

Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes while receiving a mix of boos and cheers from the fans at Soldier Field. He was selected by the Bears with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Trubisky is expected to back up Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen this season. Allen sat out Saturday’s contest.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields entered in the third quarter and completed 9 of 19 passes for 80 yards while rushing for 46 yards.

Fields received a scare to start the fourth quarter after he was drilled by Bills linebacker Andre Smith, who was whistled for roughing the passer. Khalil Herbert scored on a 13-yard touchdown run on the next play.

–Field Level Media

