The Mercedes-AMG G-Class was already a top performer, but for 2021, the automaker added even more to the iconic vehicle. With such additions as a wireless smartphone charging pad and more options from the G manufaktur customization service, the G-63 earns its starting price of around $160,000. Even if you go with just the standard fare, you’ll still get such things as 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping, and a front brush guard on the outside. Inside, you’ll be treated to three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and heated front and rear seats. What makes this deal even sweeter is that you could win a new Mercedes-AMG G-63 through the latest drawing offered by Omaze.