First Listen: Poynt of Vu gives great Philly-soul tribute

soultracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(August 21, 2021) Soul music lovers of the 1970s have a soft spot for the incredible run of sophisticated music released during that decade by The Spinners, and produced by the legendary Thom Bell. Fewer casual fans know about the equally incredible songwriting trio behind so many of the group’s hits (as well as hits by other Philly soul stars), the team of Joseph Jefferson, Charles Simmons and Bruce Hawes. Sadly, both Jefferson and Hawes died in the past year, and a Chicago vocal trio has just released a single to pay homage to their long careers.

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Thom Bell
