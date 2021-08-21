Cancel
Swanton, OH

Truck driver dies in Ohio Turnpike crash

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

WAUSEON — A truck driver was killed when the truck went off the Ohio Turnpike’s eastbound lanes midday Saturday and overturned after striking a ditch, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers from the patrol’s Swanton post withheld the driver’s name pending relatives’ notification following the 12:20 p.m. crash in Fulton County’s Franklin Township, near turnpike milepost 29 between the interchanges for State Rts. 66 and 109.

The driver wore a seat belt and impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, troopers said later Saturday.

