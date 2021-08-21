Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dale, Coffee and northwestern Geneva Counties through 645 PM CDT At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glenwood to near Elba to 6 miles east of Opp. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Level Plains, New Brockton, Lee, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Gerald, Central City, Camp Humming Hills, Clintonville, Roeton, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Arcus and Enterprise Municipal A/P. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH