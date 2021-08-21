Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dale, Coffee and northwestern Geneva Counties through 645 PM CDT At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glenwood to near Elba to 6 miles east of Opp. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Level Plains, New Brockton, Lee, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Gerald, Central City, Camp Humming Hills, Clintonville, Roeton, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Arcus and Enterprise Municipal A/P. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geneva County, AL
City
Coffee Springs, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Fort Rucker, AL
City
Kinston, AL
County
Dale County, AL
City
New Brockton, AL
City
Elba, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
County
Coffee County, AL
City
Geneva, AL
City
Daleville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Special Weather Statement#Elba Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy