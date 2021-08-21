Cancel
Kingfisher County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kingfisher The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dover, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hennessey and Dover. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
