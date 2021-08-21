Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Maury; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Davidson, southern Dickson, northwestern Maury, northwestern Williamson, south central Cheatham and northeastern Hickman Counties through 700 PM CDT At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burns, or near Dickson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue, Fairview, Charlotte, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Lyles, Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Santa Fe. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 161 and 201. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH