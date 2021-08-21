Flood Advisory issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Armstrong County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park and Timbercreek Canyon.