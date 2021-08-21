Flood Advisory issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlsbad, Carlsbad North, Avalon, Otis, Living Desert State Park, Lake Avalon and Cavern City Air Terminal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.