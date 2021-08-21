Cancel
Hemphill County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wheeler and southeastern Hemphill Counties through 645 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Allison, or 21 miles southeast of Canadian, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wheeler and southeastern Hemphill Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

