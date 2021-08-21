8 Best Day Trips From Calgary

Canada is ready and waiting to welcome Britons back, with the reopening of its border to double vaccinated travellers on 7 September. Canada is currently on the amber list for England. Provided the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, Canada intends to reopen its border on 7 September to travellers that have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Upon arrival, travellers need to present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. Alternatively, they can present proof of a positive COVID-19 test taken between 14 and 90 days before their scheduled flight. All travellers are required to submit their contact information, their quarantine plan, COVID-19 symptom self-assessment and vaccine information into the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Further information can be found here: www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/canada. Requirements for each province can be found here: www.travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.