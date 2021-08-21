8 Best Day Trips From Calgary
Besides the iconic Banff and Jasper National Parks on the Icefields Parkway, numerous other fascinating road trip destinations surround Alberta’s largest city. Before you go, ride to the Calgary Tower’s viewing area 627 feet above the city and picture what you’re about to see. If heights don’t faze you, stand on the glass floor section and watch the city’s bustle with a God’s-eye view. The tower is one of our five cool things to do in Calgary.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0