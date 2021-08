Jennifer Lopez has been quite the busy bee recently. Of course, you may have already heard about her upcoming movie with Josh Duhamel, given she was filming it as her now-ex A-Rod made a last ditch effort to fix their relationship. However, she has another movie coming opposite Owen Wilson, Marry Me, which will star her as a pop singer who spontaneously marries a man in the audience. It feels a little like a throwback to JLo classics like The Wedding Planner or Maid in Manhattan, but it’s also going to be the first time Jennifer Lopez has sung in a film since her groundbreaking turn in Selena.