Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon among performers at NYC homecoming concert in Central Park

A week of homecoming concerts in New York City is concluding in Central Park on Saturday where tens of thousands of people are gathered on the Great Lawn enjoying the performances of A-listers like Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

The " We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert " began at 5 p.m. and will run though 10 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was preaching a "the show must go on" attitude despite concerns over the spread of the delta variant as well as the approach of Hurricane Henri.

On Twitter Saturday afternoon, the mayor reaffirmed that the concert was on, despite possible inclimate weather from Hurricane Henri.

Just before the concert, de Blasio and New York City Emergency Management Department Commissioner John Scrivani held a news conference on Henri.

De Blasio defended continuing with the big Central Park concert Saturday night.

"Since the real impact is not expected until well after the concert, we believe absolutely we can do both these things at once," he said.

The mayor also urged concertgoers to go right home at the end of the night.

Before Henri was even a factor, the spread of the delta variant has stoked concerns about the concert. The delta variant is believed to be responsible for 94 percent of new covid cases in the state. Those numbers have led to a feeling of uncertainty among New Yorkers.

Proof of vaccination was required to attend. Concertgoers needed at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Oxford.

Attendees could also present proof of vaccination by showing their:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card;

A photo (digital or printout) of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;

New York City COVID SAFE App; or

New York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not have to be a New York State resident to obtain an Excelsior Pass, however, you must be fully vaccinated to use the pass. Examples: Second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.)

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon were among the many performers for the Saturday evening show. The full list of performers is below.

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL COOL J

Elvis Costello

Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind & Fire

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana

Paul Simon

Patti Smith

Bruce Springsteen

Rob Thomas

Maluma

