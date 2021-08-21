Angelina Jolie Is Now on Instagram

One thing consistently clear about Angelina Jolie has been her admiration and deeply close relationship with her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. The Oscar-winning actor has often spoken about Bertrand's influence on her life, including on Jolie's own approach to motherhood regarding her brood of six — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. "My mother was very gentle," Jolie told Sydney Morning Herald in May. "I can be many things in my work and in life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children." She also noted in 2017 to Elle France about Bertrand's skills as a grandmother. "I know how much she would have contributed to their lives," Jolie shared.