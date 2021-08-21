Cancel
Angelina Jolie Is Now on Instagram

By Jasmine Ting
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie joins the ranks of celebrities who've decided to join the rest of society on Instagram. But she's not doing it to post selfies or break the record for most likes. Jolie posted photos of a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan...

