EU leader says 'there is no recognition' of Taliban

By Celine Castronuovo
 7 days ago
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that while leaders of the regional bloc have held discussions with the Taliban to evacuate citizens and Afghan refugees, there has been no formal recognition of the insurgent group. The statement from the EU leader came during a press conference with...

U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
WorldVoice of America

UN, NATO Denounce Deadly Suicide Bombings in Kabul

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Thursday's deadly attacks at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. At least 103 people were killed — 90 Afghans and 13 members of the U.S. military — according to Pajhwok, a main Afghan news agency, and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CIA Chief Held Secret Talks With Taliban Leader in Kabul, Says Report

CIA Director William Burns held secret in-person talks with the de facto leader of the Taliban on Monday as the U.S. raced to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, according to The Washington Post. In an exclusive report, the Post said that America’s top spy met Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in what it described as “the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital.” It’s thought the discussions involved the rapidly approaching Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to complete its evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul. President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from allies, including France and Britain, to push back next week’s evacuation deadline. The CIA declined to comment on the report.
Immigrationheraldcourier.com

The Latest: Mexico accepts its 1st group of Afghan refugees

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan. The five women and one man arrived Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, “Welcome to your home.”. The refugees belong to a group involved in...
AfghanistanPosted by
Reuters

UN rights boss says she has credible reports of Taliban executions

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including "summary executions" of civilians and Afghan security forces who had surrendered. Michelle Bachelet gave no details of the killings in her speech...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
PoliticsBBC

Anti-Taliban resistance group says it has thousands of fighters

An anti-Taliban resistance group in Afghanistan says it has thousands of people ready to fight. Ali Nazary, head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), told the BBC they want to pursue peaceful negotiations. But, he added, "if this fails... then we're not going to accept...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Worldvidanewspaper.com

German Envoy Confirms That Taliban Agreed To Let Afghans Leave After Aug. 31

BERLIN — Germany has received assurance from the Taliban that Afghan nationals will be allowed to leave the country even after the withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31, informed the German government on Aug.26. The decision comes despite the statement of the Taliban warning the US against encouraging the Afghan elite...
Immigrationwearebreakingnews.com

The EU Begins To Negotiate With Pakistan The Management Of Afghan Refugees

Most eyes are still on Kabul airport, where Europeans rush evacuation hours before US troops pick up the duffel and leave Afghanistan on Aug. 31. But in the meantime, through the mountains and back roads, refugees begin to crowd at border points with Pakistan, a country where the Taliban, from whom the refugees are now fleeing, have traditionally been hiding.

