Daily Debate: What Is Your Favorite Song From Your Least Favorite Zelda Game?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are visit Zelda Dungeon often, you are probably aware that the ZD staff have a wide range of topics related to their favorite and least favorite Zelda games. The site publishes the “Best Zelda Ever” list each year, and the individual lists are usually very different. The diversity in opinion is part of what makes the Zelda community so fun to be a part of. Overall, it is important to remember that just because you have a least favorite Zelda game, it does not mean there aren’t things in that game that you can enjoy.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Gamespot

Get Lifetime Access To The Latest Cheats And Trainers For Your Favorite Games

Back in K-12, Pokemon was the most popular game there was. We would rush home from school as fast as we could and try to level up our Pokemon as much as possible so that we could brag to our classmates the very next day. But there was one kid who always had the highest level Pokemon every single time, and none of us could ever keep up. That kid was always coy, but it turns out they were using cheats!
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Where is Your Zelda Summer Getaway Locale?

As I stare at summer storms on the roads outside and wonder why people who live on the coast still struggle to drive in rainy conditions, I find myself drifting off dreaming of being in other places. To live in a reality where mid-morning traffic isn’t a thing and going swimming is as easy walking into water… Wait, I used this intro already. Well it’s a new season and we all know that winter vacation spots are very different than summer vacation spots, so I ask the question once again: which Zelda locale would you want to go for a precious escape from reality?
mmorpg.com

MMOSide Chat - Is There A Mechanic From Another Game You Wished Was In Your Favorite MMO?

One of the things I feel is missing from most MMOs is verticality. More often than not MMOs keep us grounded - even the ones with flying mounts do this. I can't really scale walls, parkouring up a mountainside is a series of well placed jumps up otherwise unscalable terrain. Even when we take to the skies in a flying mount, it feels less like I'm no longer tethered to the world below, but rather I'm just on my normal horse...just airborne.
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do Some Zelda Encounters Remind You of Characters from Other Nintendo Games?

Anyone who has played Majora’s Mask will remember a surprise encounter on the road to Romani Ranch — cut the grass and you will be greeted by a strange creature named Keaton. The golden beast looks like a freakish cross between the Pokémon Pikachu and Tails the Fox from the Sonic games. Most of the curious characters in Zelda games draw from Japanese folklore, but the similarities here are just uncanny. With thousands of games published, it is certain that Nintendo has other characters who bear resemblance to each other. After all, the same staff and studios may work across multiple franchises. This made me wonder, have you seen any Zelda characters (friend or foe) who bear resemblance to other Nintendo properties?
zeldadungeon.net

Tier Force Heroes! Ranking the Villains of the Zelda Series

Villains are an essential component in an adventure series. Their twisted schemes and malign shenanigans kick-start the narrative and motivate the hero to triumph in the face of their evil. I think it is quite important for a story to have a powerful and cunning villain. The more powerful and dominant the enemy, the more daring and courageous the hero must be. In terms of video games, this usually translates into a better narrative experience and challenging gameplay. In a way, Link owes the Zelda villains a debt of gratitude, as they prevented him from idling away his days napping in his home.
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game is the Most Rewarding to 100% Complete?

While The Legend of Zelda wasn’t technically the first open world video game, it was the first mainstream success to popularize the concept of optional tasks in an adventure title. Prior to the NES era, the goal of most games was either to achieve a high score or overcome a rigidly linear set of challenges. Zelda‘s debut release deviated from this standard by providing what was, at the time, a large world for players to explore at their pace and hunt down optional upgrades and items. As Hyrule and other Zelda settings grew larger, so did the lists of non-critical collectibles hidden throughout these worlds. Many fans of the series find satisfaction in wringing the games dry of content and secrets, but which game does it the best? In which Zelda game is achieving 100% completion most rewarding?
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 308: Letting Loose the Groose

Hi there, Zelda fans! After a week break, the Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest has returned! And guess what: The Groose is loose! That’s right; as we’ve been highlighting screenshots and images from Skyward Sword HD over the past few weeks, it’s about time that we feature the game’s lovable bully-turned-ally, Groose. As Nintendo has proven over on Twitter, there’s a Groose expression for every situation. What captions can you think of for this expression?
zeldadungeon.net

After 13 Years, Credits Reached in Super Smash Bros. Brawl's Ocarina of Time Demo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been one of the most prolific games in the speedrunning community since its release in 1998. Few titles have seen the techniques and strategies employed to achieve maximum efficiency evolve so dramatically. While Ocarina of Time‘s Any% category has been at the forefront of speedrunning conversations for decades, a more niche accomplishment has recently come to light. Speedrunner Savestate has reached the credits of the Ocarina of Time demo included with Super Smash Bros. Brawl, the first recorded instance of this feat since the fighting game’s release 13 years ago.
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Would Best Suit Being Played From The Perspective Of The Antagonist?

Although Link, the main protagonist of the Zelda series, is most often portrayed as the “good guy”, there are moments where the lines are blurred a bit, such as Ganondorf’s speech in The Wind Waker, Link’s role in Link’s Awakening, or Princess Hilda’s good intentions in A Link Between Worlds. A game that turns the tables completely, however, would be much more than just a couple lines that make us think. It might instead actually play from the perspective of the villain.
zeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: That one key

I think it’s safe to say that many Zelda fans can recall a time where they were missing a regular Small Key or even the Boss Key, having no idea at all where that key could possibly be located. A few examples I can personally think of is that one...
zeldadungeon.net

No More Heroes' Suda51 Names The Legend of Zelda as His Favorite Nintendo Series

Goichi Suda, known to most by his moniker SUDA51, is a pretty eclectic kind of dude. He broke into the games industry initially making pro wrestling games for Human Entertainment and developing the beloved Japanese psychological horror series Twilight Syndrome. Over time he would go independent and develop his signature “Quentin Tarantino-meets-Anime” personal style, shown off most notably in the No More Heroes series. As a huge fan of the developer myself, I was excited when Nintendo posted a quick interview with the developer to promote the upcoming No More Heroes 3, and even more excited when he named a certain fantasy adventure series as his favorite video game series by Nintendo.
zeldadungeon.net

"Hero of Legend: A Season of Shadow" Is A New Fan Tribute Album in the Style of Classic 16-Bit Zelda

Music has been an essential element in every Zelda game. The series has set a high benchmark in the industry for the quality of its soundtracks. In my opinion, even the most mediocre (or in the case of Tri Force Heroes, downright painful) games in the series have had some epic soundtracks. The right choice of music can do wonders towards creating feelings and atmosphere for the player to enjoy as gameplay unfolds.
GIZORAMA

The ID Super Saver Sale is Back with Great Deals on Your Favorite Games

The wait is over, the ID S³ (Super Saver Sale) is here! ID S³ is one of our hottest and most popular sales of the year, providing deep discounts on fantastic [email protected] gems. Platformers, horror titles, shooters, adventure, sport titles, racers, etc. we got something for everyone, and to make it even sweeter you can save up to 80% on almost 200 titles. Here’s a sample of some of the titles waiting for you.
zeldadungeon.net

Take a Stroll with this Electronic Wind Instrument Cover of "Town Theme" from Zelda II

The towns in Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are different from nearly every other entry in the series. It was the first time in the franchise that we were treated to populated areas–The Legend of Zelda (NES) was a sparsely populated, post-apocalyptic world. Unlike later entries in the series, exploration takes place in a side-scrolling, 2-D environment; towns are entered or exited from the sides, and players get a real sense of distance as they explore the area. While the franchise moved away from this format, the music from these places has remained iconic.
gamefreaks365.com

Interview: Gelatinous co-creator Steven Long talks upcoming Game Boy game

Last time we checked, the calendar said 2021. Still, Nintendo Game Boy is all the rage these days with new games like Gelatinous: Humanity Lost. We’ve covered several examples of modern Game Boy and Game Boy Color games from indie developers. Genesis is a new bullet-hell shmup for Game Boy. Meanwhile, an unfinished Game Boy Color game is getting a second life.
zeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: The Era Without A Hero – Part 42

Part Forty-Two The first thing Lord Sagesse did was further tend to Lindsey. There wasn’t much he could do beyond what Laruto had already done, but it made the group feel more at ease when he acknowledged that she would be well enough to travel as soon as she felt it so. Next, he addressed the situation with the hostile Zora.
zeldauniverse.net

Zelda Universe releases 'The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest' teaser trailer and casting call

Zelda Universe’s 2016 The Wind Waker: English Dub is officially returning for a second quest, and this time we all get to wear our lobster pajamas!. Announced yesterday through YouTube, The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest will be a direct follow-up to the previous dub of The Wind Waker by Zelda Universe! The new dub will largely cover the same story and characters as the first quest, but now with new text dialogue from Valoo, The Great Deku Tree, Jabun, and more! In the original quest of The Wind Waker, certain characters spoke in ancient Hylian, but this ancient text was all translated in the second quest allowing players to see even more of the story. However, the best part of the Second Quest is the fact Link wears his Lobster shirt the whole time. In other words, the whole thing is one extended pajama day.
wccftech.com

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Like a Next-Gen Game With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features a great art direction that can be made to look even better on PC with the right mods. Digital Dreams recently shared a new 8K resolution video showcasing the latest main entry in the series with ray tracing reshade preset Beyond All Limits. Needless to say, the game looks amazing, providing us a glimpse at what a true next-gen Zelda could look like.

