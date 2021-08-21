Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell uses unspent campaign money to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated

nolangroupmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is running ads encouraging Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccination as the Delta variant is causing a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. The ads were purchased by McConnell’s Senate Campaign Committee and will air on 100 radio stations in Kentucky. “Not enough people...

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Money#Covid 19 Vaccine#Senate Campaign Committee#Reuters#The Herald Leader#American#Covid#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul Push for Federal Flood Assistance to Nicholas County, Kentucky

CARLISLE, KY— U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06), U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to the Biden Administration on Friday urging an expedited approval for federal flood assistance to Nicholas County. The Commonwealth of Kentucky finalized the federal disaster request last...
Versailles, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Isaiah House to receive $2.5 million in federal funding

VERSAILLES (KT) – Isaiah House, a central Kentucky treatment center, will be bolstered by $2,483,600 through federal funding programs. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference at Isaiah House. Funding is made possible through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health...
Morgantown, KYspectrumnews1.com

'A colossal mistake': Sen. Mitch McConnell talks Afghanistan

MORGANTOWN, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell addressed the situation unfolding in Afghanistan on Tuesday, calling the operation a debacle. Sen. Mitch McConnell addressed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. He called it an embarrassment to the country. President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull troops. Despite the difference, McConnell is...
Grayson County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

McConnell: Vaccines the only solution to pandemic

Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Leitchfield on Tuesday and held a closed-doors meeting with local leaders regarding the status of vaccinations, inflation, the workforce, and the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the conclusion of the private meeting, McConnell was welcomed to the Leitchfield City Council meeting chambers by...
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

'Yes for Life' campaign aims to mobilize pro-life Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The Yes for Life Alliance and campaign will be encouraging Kentuckians to have their voices heard at the ballot box in the coming days. The campaign will raise awareness for House Bill 91, a proposed Kentucky constitutional amendment stating that there is no right to abortion or right to abortion funding in the state.
Richmond, KYWTVQ

Senator Mitch McConnell addresses hot topics

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Richmond speaking to the Chamber of Commerce. McConnell spoke on topics many are in debate over, including the crisis in Afghanistan and surging COVID cases. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, McConnell called the Biden Administration’s U.S....
Jeffersontown, KYsomerset106.com

Senator Mitch McConnell And Congressman Hal Rogers Weigh In On Afghanistan Situation

A crowd of desperate Afghans surrounded U.S. military airplanes at the Kabul airport on Monday, clinging onto the outside in an attempt to escape the country as their own president fled a day earlier amid the Taliban uprising. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation. McConnell said what we’ve seen is an unmitigated disaster; a stain on the reputation of the United States of America. McConnell said he never supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during President Barack Obama’s administration or President Donald Trump’s, and he doesn’t support it now under President Joe Biden. Congressman Hal Rogers sent a statement after President Biden addressed the nation about the take-over Monday saying the current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. He said there may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way. On Monday, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops. McConnell called on him to send “enough” troops back into the country to rescue as many Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. as possible, adding he fears what will happen to the Afghan women and children.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Democrats mull disapproval process to break debt limit stalemate

House Democratic leaders are considering taking a page from a similar budget standoff a decade ago that led to the first-ever U.S. credit downgrade as they look for ways to lift or suspend the statutory debt ceiling amid near-unanimous GOP opposition. The maneuver under consideration is a resolution of disapproval...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.
Congress & CourtsWTVW

McConnell: Terrorists will not stop fighting the United States

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the bombings in Kabul are a possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politicians grow tired of fighting them. McConnell issued the following statement about the attack:. “It is sickening and enraging...
Frankfort, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Beshear: Pandemic reaches 'unchartered territory'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – “We are not just critical, we are in uncharted territory,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a COVID-19 update press conference at the state Capitol on Thursday. “We’ve been fighting this virus for 18 months and we’ve never been where we are today,” he said. “As horrible...

Comments / 2

Community Policy