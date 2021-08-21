Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL world reacts to Zach Wilson putting on a show for Jets in preseason game

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets have lacked a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, but Zach Wilson sure looks like he’s ready to step into that starring role on Broadway. Undaunted by the heightened atmosphere of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers, Wilson certainly looked the part on Saturday. The BYU product was the epitome of cool, calm and collected, hitting nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jets went to halftime with a 17-14 lead.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Jets#The Jets#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Byu#Nyjets#Mspears96#N Y Jets#Hookemcougs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend

The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Is Zach Wilson playing tonight? What to expect from Jets rookie in Week 1 preseason start

Zach Wilson will make his NFL debut Saturday for the Jets, and he will be one of a few rookie quarterbacks to do so as a starter. Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the No. 2 overall pick from BYU would start against the Giants. While many of the other rookie quarterbacks are set for extensive action in preseason Week 1, the Jets are only planning on playing Wilson for about a quarter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Has Mac Jones outperformed Zach Wilson in preseason so far?

The 2021 NFL Draft class has the makings to be an all-timer as far as the quarterback position is concerned. In the order they were picked, Trevor Lawrence is seen as a generational talent, while each one of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could become high-end starters in the league down the road.
NFLNew York Post

Jets made right call not risking Zach Wilson in telling move

An apocalyptic pregame storm wrecked a lot of tailgating plans, flooding the MetLife parking lots and trapping Jets fans in their cars. But that was OK. The gain was going to be worth the pain of the rain. Zach Wilson was going to play football after all. What else would...
NFLUSA Today

What we learned from No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson's preseason debut for New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was a moment New York Jets fans have been waiting for since the NFL draft in April. And it finally happened Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, played his first professional game as the Jets faced the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was just a preseason game, of course. But it was an important milestone and our first chance to evaluate Wilson in a non-practice setting.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Giants: Zach Wilson's debut among 6 preseason Week 1 storylines

The Jets will play their first preseason game since 2019 on Saturday night. While just an exhibition game, the contest against the Giants will provide Gang Green’s coaching staff with its first look at key young players in a game. This will be Robert Saleh’s first appearance as a head coach, and a number of rookies will make their debuts. That includes Zach Wilson. The game will also be Mike LaFleur’s first time running an offense.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason

Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York’s starter. While the former BYU standout didn’t necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence’s “competition” in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets’ first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy