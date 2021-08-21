NFL world reacts to Zach Wilson putting on a show for Jets in preseason game
The New York Jets have lacked a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, but Zach Wilson sure looks like he’s ready to step into that starring role on Broadway. Undaunted by the heightened atmosphere of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers, Wilson certainly looked the part on Saturday. The BYU product was the epitome of cool, calm and collected, hitting nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jets went to halftime with a 17-14 lead.www.yardbarker.com
