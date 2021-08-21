Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron Another band of heavy rain showers will impact portions of Cameron and southeastern Willacy Counties through 715 PM CDT At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking another band of heavy rain showers along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Boca Chica Beach to Port Of Brownsville to near Fort Brown Memorial Golf Course. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Los Indios, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, Santa Maria and Southmost. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

