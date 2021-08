Gov. Spencer Cox was right when he said, “If we want smaller government, we need bigger people.”. Watching irrational commentary by anti-mask Utahns, I’ve been disturbed by parallels to overly permissive parenting. Perhaps you’ve observed parents with a screeching toddler futilely trying to reason with the child for extended periods of time. There is a time and place for reason, but too many Utahns are screaming blatant falsehoods and demanding elected leaders kowtow to their demands.