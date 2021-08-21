Zach Wilson Shines as Jets Beat Packers 23-14 in Week 2 of NFL Preseason
In his second outing as the New York Jets starting quarterback, Zach Wilson led his team to a 23-14 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Wilson had a solid debut last week against the New York Giants. This year's No. 2 overall pick went 6-of-9 for 63 yards and led one scoring drive on two possessions. He was even better in an expanded role with 128 yards and two touchdowns today.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0