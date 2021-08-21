Shoplifting Suspect Goes On Shooting Spree, Surrenders To Dallas SWAT

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A shoplifting suspect is now behind bars after firing multiple shots at a Dallas police helicopter overnight.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Aug. 21, police responded to a robbery call in the 5300 block of Bernal Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect — a 43-year-old Latin male — pointed a gun at a security officer who approached him and then left on foot.

Once police arrived, the suspect reportedly pointed the gun at his own head and continued walking. Officers then requested additional units and a police helicopter for assistance.

When the helicopter arrived, the suspect pointed his gun at the helicopter and “fired multiple shots, but did not strike the aircraft,” police said.

Officers subsequently shut down the westbound side of I-30 at Walton Walker and notified SWAT.

The suspect — who has not been identified at this time — surrendered to SWAT without incident around 3:30 a.m. He is expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a public servant and attempted destruction of an aircraft.